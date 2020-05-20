Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Shipments stuck at CFS for 10-15days due to lockdown, operators charging levies'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:54 IST
'Shipments stuck at CFS for 10-15days due to lockdown, operators charging levies'

Shortage of labour and equipment operators amid the nationwide lockdown is resulting in shipments not getting unloaded for up to 10-15 days of arrival of the container at the container freight station, a logistics industry official has said. At the same time, container freight station operators allegedly refuse to pay heed to the directives from the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) not to charge the storage charges from the consignees during the lockdown days, the official said.

"The cargo movement came to a standstill during lockdown 1.0. It gradually started under lockdown 2.0 and 3.0. However, migration of labour and drivers from cities to their hometowns has created labour shortages at port, airports, CFSs and Inland Container Depots (ICDS)," Lancy Barboza, Managing director, Flomic Global Logistics told PTI. "Truck drivers have also moved back to their home towns in large numbers and now there is a huge shortage of trucks and trailers which has severely impacted movement of domestic and international cargo," he said.

The ports and CFS were open during the lockdown however, the clearance of cargo was severely affected due to the fear of coronavirus infection and shortage of labourers, he said. "This labour crunch coupled with shortage of equipment operators has led to LCL (Less Than Container load) containers not getting de-stuffed for 10-15 days of their arrival at the CFS and the consignees are being charged for these extra storage days," Barboza said.

The DG Shipping in its April 22 order had decided that for the second lockdown period, the shipping companies or carriers will not charge any levy or recover any penal charges, demurrage, ground rent, storage charges in the port on cargo owners/consignees of non-containerised cargo whether LCL or not for the period from April 15 to May 3 due to delay in berthing, loading/unloading operations or evacuation/arrival of cargo. Prior to this, on March 29 also, it had issued an advisory on non-charging of container detention charges on import and export shipments for the period from March 22 to April 14.

"However, the CFS operators refuse to pay heed to the well-intentioned directive of DG shipping not to charge the storage charges during the lockdown days and the consignees are suffering due to this," he said. Barboza lamented that the logistics industry has hardly got anything in the recently announced stimulus package.

"We find that the share of benefits to the logistics industry is this package is very little. From what we have understood, only the logistics companies who come under the new definition of MSME will be able to get additional loan funding from Banks for a three year period. "Also there is a reduction in Provident Fund which is applicable to all industries. Other than this there is hardly any benefit or support to logistics operators," he said.

Besides, there is no clarity on how much of additional loans can be availed and how quickly it will be disbursed to the MSME logistics companies, he added. The package announced by the Union Finance Minister last Friday includes 11 measures to improve farm infrastructure and logistics and reform the agriculture sector.

"In India, the logistics industry is still largely manpower-oriented due to low level of automation in CFSs and warehouses and prevalence of manual approval processes, instead of electronic data interchange EDI). "Paying wages and salaries to the workforce is a huge burden on the logistics operators. The Industry was expecting a subsidy grant or an interest-free loan for three months of wage bill. This would have set to rest the anxieties of employers and employees in the logistics industry," Barboza said.

As against this, in other parts of the world such as Italy, Spain, France and UK, the governments have taken care of the 60 per cent of the employee's salary which means they don't have to worry about the day-to-day expenses, he said. "Therefore, the entrepreneurs in these countries don't have to worry about the payment of employees' salaries unlike in India where we have to worry about this issue also," he added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet decisions will help several citizens: PM

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday were focused on welfare of migrant workers, senior citizens, easier availability of credit and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saidDuri...

Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 95 on Wednesday

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus was 95 on Wednesday, a slight rise on Tuesdays 83, the health ministry said.The overall number of fatalities is now 27,888 the ministry said, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 2...

Maintain high alert to keep spread of coronavirus under check: CS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said though restrictions under the fourth phase of the lockdown have been eased, officials cannot let their guard down and have to be alert to prevent the spread of the novel...

Two deaths, 27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Two deaths and 27 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, the state government said. With the fresh deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 40, a bulletin said.The number of positive cases in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020