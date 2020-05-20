Left Menu
Parks, gardens in NDMC areas including Lodhi garden to reopen for public from May 21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:06 IST
Parks, gardens in NDMC areas including Lodhi garden to reopen for public from May 21

Parks and gardens in the NDMC area, including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden, will reopen for public from Thursday, after remaining closed for over two months in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, an official order said. While only jogging, walking and running will be permitted in the parks, open gym or yoga will not be allowed. Persons above 65 years and children below 10 years will not be allowed to enter the premises, the order by New Delhi Municipal Council said.

The parks will be opened between 7 AM to 10 AM in the morning and 3.30 PM to 6.30 PM in the evening for the purpose. "It has been decided to open parks/gardens of NDMC area including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden for public for limited purpose of walking, jogging, running on the walking tracks from May 21 till further orders," the official order by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said.

"Open gym, yoga and any other activities will not be allowed during the period. The opening of parks and gardens are also subject to following the protocols of social distancing and other health related protocol by the public. Further in terms of guidelines, entry of persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age and persons with co-morbidity and suffering from chronic disease, will be prohibited entry," it added. The civic body has directed its officials to sensitise security guards deployed at gardens for enforcement of the conditions, protocol of social distancing and ensure that parks and gardens are used only for the purpose of running, jogging or walking.

