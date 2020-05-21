Left Menu
CESC raises Rs 300 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:44 IST
Power utility company CESC on Thursday said it has raised Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). "3,000 Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 300 crore have been allotted today, on a private placement basis, to ICICI Bank Ltd," according to a regulatory filing.

According to the company's earlier statement, the proceeds of the issue will be utilised for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. The proceeds from the NCDs will not be used, either in part or full, for capital market activities, including subscription/purchase of shares & debentures, acquisition or purchase of land or any other speculative business activity, CESC had said.

The issue proceeds will not be used for any purpose which may be in contravention of RBI guidelines for bank financing to corporates. The issue is proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the NSE.

