COVID-19: HCL gives 1 lakh PPE kits to UP govt, commits 1 lakh more

IT major HCL on Thursday said it has delivered one lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 1,000 viral transport media (VTM) kits to the Uttar Pradesh government. The work has been done as part of HCL's continuous efforts to strengthen the state's relief efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic,the Noida-based company said.

"These PPE kits have been delivered to all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh over past one month, aimed at providing protective gear to healthcare professionals. Given the high need, HCL has committed to providing additional one lakh PPE kits and 50,000 N-95 masks to the state, taking the overall PPE kit support by HCL to two lakh,” it said in a statement. HCL said it provided the VTM kits to the UP Medical Supply Corporation Limited, a nodal organisation which takes care of centralized procurement and distribution of drugs and equipment to government health facilities in the state.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, has recorded 127 deaths due to the coronavirus disease while the number of cases stood at 5,175 till Wednesday, according to the state health department. There are 1,981 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the state and as many as 3,066 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, it said.