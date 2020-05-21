Force Motors resumes operations at Akurdi, Chakan and Chennai plants

Commercial vehicles maker Force Motors on Thursday said it has resumed operations at its plants at Akurdi, Chakan and Chennai following relaxation in lockdown. The company on March 21 announced suspension of operations at the plants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With effect from May 21, 2020, the company has resumed its operations in its plants at Akurdi, Chennai and Chakan. At present, operations have resumed with 33 per cent attendance and the same will be ramped up in future as per relaxations provided by regulators time to time," Force Motors said in a regulatory filing. The firm will continue to accord utmost importance to the health and safety of its workforce including compliance with all the directives of competent authorities issued in this behalf, it added.