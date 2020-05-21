Left Menu
Development News Edition

DriveWealth Brings U.S. Stock Investing Capability to India-Based AI Wealth Management Firm

PTI | Chatham | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:32 IST
DriveWealth Brings U.S. Stock Investing Capability to India-Based AI Wealth Management Firm

INDmoney Integrates DriveWealth's Technology into SuperMoneyApp CHATHAM, New Jersey, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth, LLC, a U.S. based leader in global digital trading technology, announced today that the firm has partnered with INDmoney, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning based wealth management platform in India, to bring U.S. stock investing technology and capability to INDmoney clients. DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "INDmoney has taken a unique approach to wealth management through its AI and machine-learning capabilities, giving its customers a powerful tool to help guide their investment decisions. We're proud to make DriveWealth's technology and infrastructure available to INDmoney, which will enable its clients to access valuable new investment opportunities in the U.S. stock market." INDmoney Head of Investment Products Nikhil Behl said: "We are excited about the launch of U.S. stocks on INDmoney's SuperMoneyApp. We will be one of the first Indian FinTechs to offer a simple, straightforward experience for investing in U.S. stocks. This will give our clients access to the much-demanded U.S. listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) using fractional trading. This is in line with our philosophy of providing diversified investment strategies to our users on a single SuperMoneyApp. DriveWealth's technology, licenses and support have allowed us to add this important capability to our offering." The initiative with INDmoney is the latest in a series of relationships DriveWealth has forged globally on six continents, including recent agreements to increase affordable access to the U.S. markets to investors of all sizes not only in India but in the U.S., Nigeria and Brazil, as well as in Europe through a groundbreaking offering with Revolut. The firm offers partners such as INDmoney its unique investing technology, along with a customizable suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) that they can leverage to enhance their services. DriveWealth, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market. The firm is dedicated to eliminating barriers investors typically encounter with legacy brokers, creating its own proprietary infrastructure that allows investors to purchase securities without minimum account balances, high transaction costs or full share quantities.

About DriveWealth DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com. About INDmoney INDmoney is a SuperMoneyApp that enables users to manage all their money across investments, loans, expenses and taxes in a single superApp. The App delivers real time AI-driven recommendations and actions to enable users to invest, save and build a better financial future. INDmoney's investments engine has the largest catalogue of investment options across Mutual Funds, Bonds, Fixed Deposits., Portfolio Management Schemes. The platform is unbiased and helps users to invest in as well as rebalance to better performing assets and assets that are at zero commissions. Premium members of INDmoney get access to a virtual "Private Family Office". INDmoney launched its applications in April 2019 and July 2019. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Steadview and Dragoneer. For more information, visit https://www.indmoney.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783298/DriveWealth_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a wee...

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age ...

Fire breaks out in office complex in west Delhi, four men rescued

Four men were rescued from a fire that broke out at an office complex in west Delhis Furniture Market area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said a call about the blaze was received at around 2 pm after wh...

Tripura CM hails signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route between India and Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday hailed the signing of Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route between Bangladesh and India, saying it will strengthen bilateral trades of both countries, boost the states economy and help Tripur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020