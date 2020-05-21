Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Finserv net profit plunges 77 pc to Rs 194 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:37 IST
Bajaj Finserv net profit plunges 77 pc to Rs 194 cr in Mar quarter

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Thursday reported a plunge of 77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 194 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 impact on group companies. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 839 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2018-19.

Excluding the COVID-19 impact, it said the net profit during the March quarter would have been Rs 1,001 crore. Its total consolidated income during the March 2020 quarter, however, increased by a little over 2 per cent to Rs 13,294 crore as against Rs 12,995 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL said in a release.

On the yearly basis, the company said it has posted the highest-ever net profit as well as total income, adding that the profit is highest-ever for the sixth consecutive time. The profit after tax in 2019-20 rose to Rs 3,369 crore, against Rs 3,219 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The consolidated profit after tax, excluding the COVID-19 impact, jumped to Rs 4,176 crore from Rs 3,219 crore, it added. The company's consolidated total income was at a record Rs 54,351 crore in 2019-20 as compared to Rs 42,606 crore in 2018-19.

"Even without the terrible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, India's GDP (gross domestic product) growth had shown clear signs of slowing down," BFL said. Due to lockdown and subsequent moratorium on loan instalments, performance of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were impacted in March, it said adding that standstill in new car sales and grace period to customers on premium payment equally impacted the life and general insurance sectors.

Despite these challenges, the company has been able to record its highest-ever annual consolidated total income and profit after tax, BFL said in the release. Under the Ind-AS (Indian Accounting Standards), the insurance subsidiaries have chosen to hold equity securities as fair value through profit and loss account and, therefore, the insurance companies had an unrealised mark-to-market (MTM) pre-tax loss of Rs 768 crore in the consolidated financials, the company added.

"Additionally, BFL made a pre-tax provision of Rs 900 crore in the form of contingency provision on account of the impact of COVID-19," it said. The MTM adjustment and the contingency provision, together considered as COVID-19 impact, after adjusting for tax and the company's interest in those subsidiaries have impacted consolidated profit after tax of BFL for the fourth quarter and 2019-20 by Rs 807 crore, it added.

The holding company of the financial services of the Bajaj group said it had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (100 per cent) on February 21 and paid on March 9. The said amount has been declared as final dividend for 2019-20.

BFS holds 52.82 per cent in Bajaj Finance Ltd. It also has 74 per cent holding in unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd. Shares of Bajaj Finserv on Thursday closed 3.64 per cent down at Rs 4,537.75 on the BSE.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rising exports, cost efficiency to help aluminium makers bear 4-yr low prices: Report

Aluminium prices have declined to four-year lows and domestic demand has evaporated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising exports, cost efficiency and adequate cash will help producers weather the disruption, a report said. Fiscal 2021...

World News Roundup: The U.S. to sell Taiwan $180 million of torpedoes; Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after months of unrest reportChina will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last years often violent pro-democracy ...

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a wee...

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020