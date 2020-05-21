Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cost-effective kit used for coronavirus tests launched

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:27 IST
Cost-effective kit used for coronavirus tests launched

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (PTI): A magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit for use during tests for detection of COVID-19 was unveiled here on Thursday. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) announced the commercial launch of Agappe Chitra Magna, the RNA extraction kit.

The kit uses an innovative technology for isolating RNA using magnetic nanoparticles to capture the RNA from the patient sample,a press release issued by SCTIMST said. The magnetic nanoparticle beads bind to the viral RNA and, when exposed to a magnetic field, give a highly purified and concentrated RNA,it said.

As the sensitivity of the detection method is dependent on getting an adequate quantity of viral RNA, this innovation enhances the chances of identifying positive cases. The launch of the kit was announced through video conference by NITI Aayog member and president of Institute body of SCTIMSTDr V K Saraswat at an event which was attended online by the secretary of the Department of Science and Technology professor Ashutosh Sharma.

The kit was developed by SCTIMST, Trivandrum, an Institute of National Importance of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, an in-vitro diagnostics manufacturing company based in Kochi. Saraswat said it was a major step to make India self- reliant in detecting COVID-19.

"This can help increase the rate of testing and bring its costs down, a crucial step for combating the pandemic. It can also be an example of rapid commercialisation and implementation of a state-of-the-art technology for the world to emulate," he said. The RNA extraction kit, developed under the leadership of senior scientist Dr Anoop Kumar Thekkuveettil, was transferred to Agappe Diagnostics in April 2020, and would now be available in the market as Agappe Chitra Magna RNA Isolation Kit.

"The molecular medicine division headed by senior scientist Dr Anoop Kumar has been working on such diagnostic platforms and we are excited at the prospect of having developed the magnetic nanotechnology-based RNA extraction technology that will reduce our import dependence and facilitate cost-effective confirmatory testing of COVID-19," director of SCTIMST Dr Asha Kishore told PTI. Kishore said it was estimated that India would require about eight lakh RNA extraction kits per month during the next six months, and Agappe Chitra Magna RNA Isolation Kit priced around Rs 150 is expected to reduce the cost of testing and the countrys dependence on imported kits which cost around Rs 300.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Linking of extra borrowing by states with reforms to help in medium-term debt management: N K Singh

The linking of additional borrowing of states with reforms will help in medium-term debt management and the difficult job before the government is to return to a sustainable debt trajectory, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said o...

Vodafone raises $3.3M for headquarters, new products

Vodafone raised 3.3 million in its latest round of funding geared toward establishing a new headquarters and creating new products. It is the latest step by the Spanish organization to expand its esports presence in Europe.The Sanchez Cozar...

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll below 50 - health ministry

Spains daily death toll from the novel coronavirus was 48, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, marking the first time it has dipped below 50 since March 16.The cumulative death toll was 27,940, while the number of confirmed cases rose by ...

Catholic priest gives out masks in coronavirus-stricken Amazon favela

As the coronavirus has spread rapidly in the poorest parts of the Amazons biggest city, a local priest has begun to make masks in his church and hand them out across his parish.Father Alfredo Avelar is going door-to-door distributing masks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020