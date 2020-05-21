Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businesses in Maha most impacted by COVID-19 crisis: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:45 IST
Businesses in Maha most impacted by COVID-19 crisis: Report

Businesses in Maharashtra are the most impacted because of the COVID-19 crisis, a study said on Thursday. The western state was followed by Delhi and Gujarat in the business impact rankings released by Dun & Bradstreet.

The business decision analytics and data provider launched a business impact index, scoring companies on the basis of credit, supply chain strengths and sales pipeline risks, which also gave the states' positions Maharashtra has an overall impact index score of 27, making it the most impacted state, followed by Delhi at 36 and Gujarat at 42, it said in a statement. From a sectoral perspective, construction industry is the most exposed to risk and disruption, followed by retail, wholesales, services and manufacturing. The Impact Index is based on client feedback, and also takes into account the geographical location, industry disruption and business health, it said.

Maharashtra accounts for over a third of the overall COVID-19 cases in the country..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK plans codeword scheme to tackle rise in domestic abuse in lockdown

Domestic abuse victims will be able to seek help by giving a codeword to shop staff under a British scheme announced on Thursday to tackle a rise in abuse under coronavirus lockdowns.With helplines reporting a surge in calls, the scheme aim...

Kudlow says no need for more unemployment aid even as election looms

U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday dismissed the idea of extending unemployment benefits even as he acknowledged that nations unemployment rate could still be in double digits when American vote in November.Kudlow, i...

Shooter killed, 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station

An armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station Thursday before being killed by security forces, officials said. The US Navy said the security team neutralized an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on rising U.S.-China tensions, recovery worries

Wall Streets main indexes eased on Thursday from more than two-month highs hit in the previous session, as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and concerns about a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump hit sentiment. President Donald Trump s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020