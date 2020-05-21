Businesses in Maha most impacted by COVID-19 crisis: Report

Businesses in Maharashtra are the most impacted because of the COVID-19 crisis, a study said on Thursday. The western state was followed by Delhi and Gujarat in the business impact rankings released by Dun & Bradstreet.

The business decision analytics and data provider launched a business impact index, scoring companies on the basis of credit, supply chain strengths and sales pipeline risks, which also gave the states' positions Maharashtra has an overall impact index score of 27, making it the most impacted state, followed by Delhi at 36 and Gujarat at 42, it said in a statement. From a sectoral perspective, construction industry is the most exposed to risk and disruption, followed by retail, wholesales, services and manufacturing. The Impact Index is based on client feedback, and also takes into account the geographical location, industry disruption and business health, it said.

Maharashtra accounts for over a third of the overall COVID-19 cases in the country..