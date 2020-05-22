Suzuki Motorcycle's 50 pc dealership reopened following relaxation in lockdown

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday said 50 per cent of its dealership has reopened following relaxation in lockdown by the government. The company, which resumed dispatch from Monday, said that currently, 5,000 new vehicles have been sold and 50,000 vehicles have been serviced at dealerships.

SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said the company has resumed retail and dispatch services in almost all parts of the country except those in containment zones as per the government directives. "We have prepared extensive standard operating procedures for the dealerships which include frequent sanitisation and practising social distancing... In addition, for the convenience of our customers, SMIPL also plans to introduce various customer friendly initiatives allowing easy ownership and extending support to our dealer partners," he added.

SMIPL said it plans to re-open remaining dealer network, while adhering to social distancing norms, implementing safety measures and introducing newer process to limit human interaction..