Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL) becomes India’s highest producer of N-95 Masks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:28 IST
Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL) becomes India’s highest producer of N-95 Masks

RREL currently produces approximately 2 lakh N-95 Masks per day and is looking to amp up production to 3 lakh N-95 masks a day New Delhi, 22nd May 2020: Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL), the electronics manufacturing unit of a multi-dimensional business conglomerate, Rashmi Group has become the highest manufacturer of N-95 masks in India. Running at 85% capacity, the plant currently manufactures approximately 2 lakh N-95 masks per day along with over 3 lakh surgical masks. To cater to the demands of the medical industry, RREL commenced manufacturing of masks in mid-April. With quality and credibility as its core value propositions, RREL has put to use fully automatic and integrated mask manufacturing units, which are India’s most advanced production line thus far. The production unit mechanically manufactures the mask body molding with automatic nose bridge reinforcement and ear band welding. This ensures limited human contact. Utilizing the already existing space, ready set up and available manpower at their facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; RREL is able to produce essential medical masks at an accelerated speed. The company is also ensuring that they follow all government directives and protocols to the ‘T’. Also, in order to stand by the firm’s ethos to support ‘Make in India’ project by the Indian government, major raw materials are being sourced from within domestic borders along with some imported machinery. Commenting on this initiative Mr. Sunil Kumar Patwari, CEO of Rashmi Rare Earth Limited said, “In light of the current dearth of essential medical commodities to fight against COVID-19, we are doing our bit by setting up these facilities keeping in mind the urgent requirement of the country. We recently started manufacturing N95 masks, which confirms to the quality of EN 149 FFP2 and ASTM F1862. Our installed capacity for N95 masks shall be 3 lakh masks per day. We have invested in this huge set up to meet the raising demand in India. He further added “We have adequate space, capital and all the necessary infrastructure and expertise to produce 1 million marks per day by June 2020. We have supplied masks to Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha Branch, Kulgam District hospital in Kashmir and many Government & Private players across India. We are also at the final closing stage with multiple e-commerce platforms and government tenders for supplying masks.” Indian authorities are undertaking all the required measures to remove any hindrances in the process setting up medical equipment facilities necessary to fight against COVID-19. However, logistics still remains the main challenge. About Rashmi Rare Earth Limited Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL); a new addition to the 50 year heritage of the Rashmi Group. RREL is an electronic manufacturing company that is focused on revolutionizing the manufacturing of mobile phones and its accessories such as internal circuit boards, chargers, batteries and more in India – using top of the line Japanese technology. Lending support to flagship programs of the Government like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ the firm is looking at generating employment both directly and indirectly for workers in this domain. Brainchild of Mr. Sunil Kumar Patwari, the vision of the company is to create a niche for itself by offering world class EMS services in the country at a capacity that is second to none. The company is also looking to venture into the painting, moulding and tooling industries

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Human trials of British coronavirus vaccine to widen to 10,000

Oxford University and AstraZeneca plan to recruit around 10,000 adults and children in Britain for trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine which on Thursday received U.S. backing worth up to 1.2 billion. The university said on Friday ...

5 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state tally rises to 151

With five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand on Friday, the total coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 151, said the state health department in its bulletin. As per the bulletin, 94 patients are active cases while 56 pati...

Had good intentions: IOA president replies General Secretary as rift deepens

Upping the ante, Indian Olympic Association IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Friday hit back at the bodys Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta for his reply to the formers mail regarding sharing of workload. In a mail sent to Mehta, Batra sa...

Govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic; all power is now concentrated in PMO: Sonia Gandhi.

Govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic all power is now concentrated in PMO Sonia Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020