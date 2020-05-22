Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL) becomes India’s highest producer of N-95 Masks

RREL currently produces approximately 2 lakh N-95 Masks per day and is looking to amp up production to 3 lakh N-95 masks a day New Delhi, 22nd May 2020: Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL), the electronics manufacturing unit of a multi-dimensional business conglomerate, Rashmi Group has become the highest manufacturer of N-95 masks in India. Running at 85% capacity, the plant currently manufactures approximately 2 lakh N-95 masks per day along with over 3 lakh surgical masks. To cater to the demands of the medical industry, RREL commenced manufacturing of masks in mid-April. With quality and credibility as its core value propositions, RREL has put to use fully automatic and integrated mask manufacturing units, which are India’s most advanced production line thus far. The production unit mechanically manufactures the mask body molding with automatic nose bridge reinforcement and ear band welding. This ensures limited human contact. Utilizing the already existing space, ready set up and available manpower at their facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; RREL is able to produce essential medical masks at an accelerated speed. The company is also ensuring that they follow all government directives and protocols to the ‘T’. Also, in order to stand by the firm’s ethos to support ‘Make in India’ project by the Indian government, major raw materials are being sourced from within domestic borders along with some imported machinery. Commenting on this initiative Mr. Sunil Kumar Patwari, CEO of Rashmi Rare Earth Limited said, “In light of the current dearth of essential medical commodities to fight against COVID-19, we are doing our bit by setting up these facilities keeping in mind the urgent requirement of the country. We recently started manufacturing N95 masks, which confirms to the quality of EN 149 FFP2 and ASTM F1862. Our installed capacity for N95 masks shall be 3 lakh masks per day. We have invested in this huge set up to meet the raising demand in India. He further added “We have adequate space, capital and all the necessary infrastructure and expertise to produce 1 million marks per day by June 2020. We have supplied masks to Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha Branch, Kulgam District hospital in Kashmir and many Government & Private players across India. We are also at the final closing stage with multiple e-commerce platforms and government tenders for supplying masks.” Indian authorities are undertaking all the required measures to remove any hindrances in the process setting up medical equipment facilities necessary to fight against COVID-19. However, logistics still remains the main challenge. About Rashmi Rare Earth Limited Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL); a new addition to the 50 year heritage of the Rashmi Group. RREL is an electronic manufacturing company that is focused on revolutionizing the manufacturing of mobile phones and its accessories such as internal circuit boards, chargers, batteries and more in India – using top of the line Japanese technology. Lending support to flagship programs of the Government like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ the firm is looking at generating employment both directly and indirectly for workers in this domain. Brainchild of Mr. Sunil Kumar Patwari, the vision of the company is to create a niche for itself by offering world class EMS services in the country at a capacity that is second to none. The company is also looking to venture into the painting, moulding and tooling industries

