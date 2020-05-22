Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI move to cut repo rates progressive: SICCI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:29 IST
RBI move to cut repo rates progressive: SICCI

Chennai, May 22 (PTI): Reserve Bank of India's announcement to cut repo rates and extend moratorium is 'progressive' and focuses more on developmental and regulatory policy measures, the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Friday. RBI slashing of repo rates by another 40 basis points from 4.4 per cent to 4 per cent and simultaneous reduction of reverse repo rate to 3.35 per cent would ease liquidity, said R Ganapathi, president of SICCI, dubbed as one of the oldest trade bodies in Chennai.

"The rate cut will not only send out positive signals but will also compel banks to lend more", he said. RBI's announcement is progressive and the unequivocal statement that monetary policy will continue to be accommodate till growth revives send positive signals, he said in a press release.

The additional extension of loan moratoriums by three months is an important booster aimed to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, he added. Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank announced series of measures including slashing of interest rates, extending moratorium on loan repayments and allowed banks to lend more to corporates in an effort to support the economy.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand delays data law by a year as pandemic stalls preparations

Thailand has given businesses another year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations. The Personal Data Protection Act became law in May last year with a one-year tra...

Beckenbauer to attend Bayern's clash with Eintracht

Franz Beckenbauer has been invited to watch Bayern Munichs behind-closed-doors home match against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend, he said on Friday. Im leaving my house for the first time in a long time, 74-year-old Beckenbauer told Germ...

Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia stabilised

President Vladimir Putin said Friday the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, creating a positive environment for easing restrictions, as officials defended the countrys data on deaths against claims they were being under-repo...

34 dead as Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 34 people have died when a Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said. Flight PK-8303 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020