Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI's rate cut to support economy, say bankers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:12 IST
RBI's rate cut to support economy, say bankers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bankers on Friday said the 40 basis points reduction in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India will give a big support to the sagging economy. The RBI on Friday reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent, the lowest since it came into being in 2000. The central bank also announced a slew of measures, including extension of moratorium on loan repayments by another three months and increasing bank exposure to corporates to 30 per cent of the group's net worth from the current limit of 25 per cent. "The RBI policy announcement in response to the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic is timely. The reduction in policy rate by 40 bps under the assumption that growth in FY21 will be negative is an appropriate move to support economic activity," State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said given the uncertainties, GDP growth in 2020-21 is estimated to remain in the negative territory, with some pick-up from the second half of the current fiscal. "The RBI continued with its extraordinary commitment in its fight against COVID-19. The latest round of rate cuts, moratorium extension, deferment of interest on working capital facilities and relaxation in asset classification will provide the requisite balm to the economy," Standard Chartered Bank India CEO Zarin Daruwala said. RBI extended the three-month moratorium on loan repayments from June 1 to August 31, 2020. "It was a good decision. There was a requirement of extension of moratorium since the lockdown has not been lifted 100 per cent," Central Bank of India Managing Director and CEO Pallav Mohapatra said. RBI permitted to convert the accumulated interest on working capital facilities over the deferment period up to August 31 into a funded interest term loan which will be repayable not later than the end of the current financial year. "Conversion of interest on working capital loans for the moratorium period into funded interest term loan (FITL) will give a breather to the borrowers," Indian Bank's Managing Director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said. The time period for repayment of that component could have been longer than just seven months, she added. According to Bank of Baroda's Chief Economist Sameer Narang, RBI has room for another 25 basis points reduction in policy rate as GDP is likely to contract by 4.7 per cent in FY21 with CPI inflation at 3.5 per cent. Yes Bank's Senior Economist Vivek Kumar said there could be further support from RBI in the form of another 50 basis points cut in the repo rate amid widening of negative output gap and assertion of disinflationary pressures. "We also expect RBI to come up with a large scale bond purchase program (via OMOs) covering both g-secs and SDLs to lower elevated term premium and credit spreads in the economy," he said. Harsh Shrivastava, chief executive officer of Microfinance Institutions Network, said, "MFIN and its members will be happy to extend moratorium to those customers who need it the most while welcoming clients who are able to pay if they have cash flow." Religare Finvest President and Head (Corporate Planning and Strategy) Pankaj Sharma said extension of loan moratorium and permission to convert accrued interest on the moratorium into a funded interest term loan to be paid during the tenure of the loan will ease the pressure on the lending entities, especially NBFCs. "The group exposure limit enhancement for banks will help channelize the credit flow to the NBFC sector. The 3 month extension of the moratorium relief was expected due to the extended lockdown of COVID-19," Tata Capital Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said. Clix Capital CEO Bhavesh Gupta said for banks and NBFCs, moratorium may lead to an increase in NPAs in the long term and it would have been better had RBI also announced directions on one-time restructuring of loans and other support measures.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Domestic airports across India get ready to serve amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Airports Authority of India is geared up handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume after two months on May 25. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil A...

FEATURE-Isolation not enough to save Amazon indigenous village from COVID-19

Tres Unidos, an indigenous village in Brazils Amazon rainforest, locked out all visitors, hoping that isolation would keep it safe. And yet the new coronavirus still came.It arrived, most likely up the Rio Negro, the giant snaking river tha...

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic. He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.I have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020