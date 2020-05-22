Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK govt takes several steps to minimize farmers’ economic distress amid COVID-19

PTI | Jamestown | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:39 IST
JK govt takes several steps to minimize farmers’ economic distress amid COVID-19

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to set up several collection centres for various agricultural products in proximity of their production areas to enable farmers reach them directly to sell their products without any interference of brokers. This is the part of a slew of measures that the Union Territory government has taken to minimise farmers’ economic distress due to the COVID-19 lockdown, an official spokesperson said.

The other measures include steps to promote exports of basmati rice from Jammu region besides supporting high density plantation for fruits like apple, kiwi, peach, grapes and walnuts and decongestion of major fruit and vegetable mandies across J&K besides timely marketing of the agricultural and horticultural products. The Agriculture Production Department has allowed deputy commissioners to notify various places in their respective jurisdictions, where farmers can bring their produce for marketing without any intermediary interference, the spokesman said.

The guidelines said a collection or aggregation centre in the proximity of production areas may be set up by a person after getting it registered by the concerned market administrative committees. The person will have to comply with a set of guidelines, specially refraining from any kind of hoarding, under the Essential Commodities Act.

All the market administrative committees of the UT have been asked to allow and facilitate functioning of such Collection and Sale Centres without any hindrance, the spokesman said. Similarly, the UT’s principal agriculture product, the Jammu basmati rice, has been certified as “Safe for Pesticides Residual Limits” by Quality Control & Quality Assurance Division of the Indian Institute of Integrative e-Medicine under the CSIR.

The CSIR had earlier collected 184 samples of basmati rice from its growers of in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and had certified them for their purity, the spokesman added. A report issued by the IIIM in this regard will be shared with the Agriculture and Processed Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and other relevant forums for promoting and popularizing the Jammu basmati rice and further removing bottlenecks in its export. In another major move to reduce Covid-19 pandemic distress of farmers, JK Industries is to procure 60,000 kg of grade A and grade B cocoon from Jammu division and 50,000 kg from Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, concerted efforts are being made to develop horticulture and related activities in Jammu region by way of several government interventions. The potential tapping of high density and ultra high density plantation for apple, kiwi, peach, grapes and walnut is the main focus of the government.

These fruits have huge potential in hilly areas of Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban and Kathua, the spokesperson said. The services of Centre for Excellence for Horticulture are being utilized to promote the fruit growing in all types of regions of Jammu division.

Upgrading the infrastructure of the fruit and vegetable market on modern lines with all the necessary facilities has been prioritized. The State Level Project Screening Committee (SLPSC) on Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY-RAFTAR), has recently approved the annual action plan envisaging mobilization of farmers producer organizations (FPOs) and promotion of local specialty crops, value addition, organic farming, farm mechanization and promoting agri-business entrepreneurship.

Aadhar seeding and 100 per cent assistance transfer through DBT for all beneficiary- oriented schemes have also been stressed upon..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...

Domestic airports across India get ready to serve amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Airports Authority of India is geared up handle operations as flight services, suspended as a part of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, are set to resume after two months on May 25. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil A...

FEATURE-Isolation not enough to save Amazon indigenous village from COVID-19

Tres Unidos, an indigenous village in Brazils Amazon rainforest, locked out all visitors, hoping that isolation would keep it safe. And yet the new coronavirus still came.It arrived, most likely up the Rio Negro, the giant snaking river tha...

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic. He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.I have test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020