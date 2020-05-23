Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will try to restart international flights before August: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:27 IST
Will try to restart international flights before August: Puri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said, three days after announcing resumption of domestic flights from May 25. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, few states have questioned the necessity to restart domestic services from Monday, he admitted, adding that some hesitation was expected even as the Centre has been trying to meet their concerns.

The minister, while addressing a Facebook Live session, clarified again that Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for air passengers and they can instead give a self-declaration form. Puri said during the session, "I can't put a date on it (restarting international flights). But if somebody says can it be done by August or September? My response is why not earlier depending on what is the situation." When asked about the minister's announcement on resuming international services, Vistara said it will await instructions and guidelines from the Civil Aviation Ministry. Other airlines did not respond to PTI when asked about this matter.

"I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations, if not complete international operations," he said. "We must have a more ambitious goal (regarding international flights). Why not start them by mid-June or June-end or in July," he added. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said that the Vande Bharat Mission, which began on May 7, would be able to bring a total 50,000 Indians, who have been stranded abroad, home by the end of this month. Between May 7 and May 21, around 23,000 Indians have been repatriated through flights operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express under this mission. Passengers have to pay money to book a seat on any repatriation flight being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The minister said if some passengers do not have smartphones, it is not as if they will not be allowed to travel for they do not have Aarogya Setu app. "We have said it is an advisory, it is preferable...If you do not have Aarogya Setu app, you can give a self-declaration form," he stated.

Incase a passenger does not have the app, he or she can get tested for the virus two or three days before the flight's departure, get that medical certificate, and just fill in the form that he or she is COVID-negative, Puri noted. "If you have Aarogya Setu app, and if you have got yourself tested for COVID-19 and have been found negative, and if you do not show any symptoms, then I think there is no need for quarantine," he said. With the spike in COVID-19 cases weighing heavily upon it, senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government have expressed concerns about resumption of domestic flights from May 25. While most states are ready, Puri said few states have talked to his "senior colleagues (ministers) and questioned the necessity of restarting domestic flights so soon".

The minister said during the session, "They said the Centre should delay it further by 2-3 days. So, they (ministers) asked the states to send the concerns in writing. But the states did not." "This will keep going on. When we are dealing with a situation like this, we should expect that there would be some hesitation. But it is our (Centre's) responsibility and we should make efforts to make those concerns."

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to misi...

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...

Amid coronavirus and lockdown, Eid festivities lack gaiety

Eid is a festival of love and hugging your friends and neighbours, but now you cannot even shake hands due to coronavirus says Old Delhi resident Akram Quereshi, summing up the sombre mood ahead of one of the main festivals of the country. ...

We compared announcements by different countries before announcing relief package for COVID-19 in India: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Centre had studied stimulus packages by other countries before announcing it in the country to revive the economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month annou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020