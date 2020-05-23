Star Air gears up to resume flights; ensures robust safety

Bengaluru (Karnataka), May 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): A few days ago, the aviation industry took a great sigh of relief, when the Civil Aviation Ministry gave its green signal for starting domestic flight operations in a calibrated manner. The latest entrant to this club is Star Air, a Scheduled commercial airline, which has also declared the commencement of its daily flight operations again from May 25, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had restricted all modes of travel including air travel since March 25, 2020. However, the impact of the nationwide lockdown and the growing demand from passengers for safe travel encouraged the Government to start domestic flight operations. Star Air is a prominent airline services company, which has made a significant presence in the airline space with its impressive and qualitative services. The airline operates under the RCS-UDAN scheme and provides services in far deeper pockets of the country.

Many see it as the most promising airline brands in making. It is known for providing world-class flight services to various metros as well as Tier-II and Tier-III Indian cities at a very affordable cost. Star Air operates in ten Indian cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Hubballi, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Kalaburagi, Indore, and Kishangarh (Ajmer). Star Air has already started bookings for its various travel routes and is getting a phenomenal response from the customers across India. It has decided to implement numerous precautionary measures to ensure passengers' safety as per the directives of the Union Government.

Daily sanitization of aircraft with effective disinfectants, enabling employees to wear PPEs while serving passengers, providing a web check-in facility to reduce physical contact, and many other such measures have been implemented byStar Airto maximize its passengers' safety. Experts say that travelling in Star Air in these challenging times would be far more comfortable and safer than any other airline. Star Air uses 50-seater Embraer aircraft with an alpha seating arrangement facility. This seating is unique because it has dual features of aisle and window seat.

Travelling in this arrangement makes any passenger less exposed to other fellow passengers, due to fewer people density and wider distance amongst passengers inside the aircraft. Its extra legroom space of total 31 inches between the seats is far greater than what most of the established airline giants offer and thus ensure more comfort while maintaining maximum distancing. "It is a delight that DGCA has given its nod to start operations in the domestic skies. Millions of people are stuck in different parts of our country due to lockdown. Now, these people can easily reach their homes safely. We are ready to serve our passengers with utmost safety as per guidelines issued by DGCA," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - Star Air.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)