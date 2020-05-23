Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson plans to scale back Huawei role in UK’s 5G network: Report

PTI | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:50 IST
Boris Johnson plans to scale back Huawei role in UK’s 5G network: Report
Johnson is due to meet US President Donald Trump next month for the G7 summit, with Britain hoping to scale up talks over a bilateral trade deal in the wake of Brexit. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reduce Chinese telecom giant Huawei's involvement in Britain's 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a UK media report on Saturday. According to 'The Daily Telegraph', Johnson has instructed officials to draw up plans that would see China's involvement in the UK's upgraded telecom network scaled down to zero by 2023. "He still wants a relationship with China but the Huawei deal is going to be significantly scaled back. Officials have been instructed to come up with a plan to reduce Huawei's involvement as quickly as possible," the newspaper quoted a "well-placed" source as saying.

"He has taken a great many soundings from his own MPs on this issue and shares their serious concerns. The deal was struck before the pandemic hit but coronavirus has changed everything," the source said. The move follows a tough stance taken by the US against China over spying concerns related to its involvement in the 5G network. Johnson is due to meet US President Donald Trump next month for the G7 summit, with Britain hoping to scale up talks over a bilateral trade deal in the wake of Brexit.

MPs in the UK prime minister's own Conservative Party have ramped up the charge against Huawei's involvement, a movement that has gathered pace following China's actions during the coronavirus crisis. Downing Street declined to comment on the reports but Johnson had flagged some new measures in the works to protect British technology in the wake of coronavirus in the House of Commons earlier this week.

"We are certainly bringing forward measures to ensure that we protect our technological base and... you'll be hearing a lot more about that in the next few weeks," he said. Reports later emerged that Johnson wants the UK to be more self-sufficient and less reliant on China for supplies and goods.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gaza reports first coronavirus death

Gaza, May 23 SputnikANI Gaza strip has reported its first coronavirus death, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday.A 77-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in a hospital in the Rafah Border Crossing, she had r...

UP govt allows sale of high-end liquor brands in shopping malls

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the sale of some types of liquor in malls, an official said on Saturday. The Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Excise Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor Rules, 202...

Business brief

Town planning authority MMRDA on Saturday said it has received its&#160;first railroad mover RRM machine used for shunting metro cars.&#160; This machine, which&#160;can move on road as well as rail tracks,&#160;would be used to line up and...

44 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, tally 216

Chhattisgarh continued to see increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 44 persons, including a woman junior doctor at a government hospital, testing positive, health officials said. It was the biggest single-day increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020