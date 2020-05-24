Air passengers coming to HP from red zones to be quarantined; tourists not allowed

Shimla, May 24 (PTI) As India is set to resume its domestic passengers flights from Monday after a gap of two months, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to put people coming from red zones under institutional quarantine. It is mandatory to quarantine people coming from red zones and those with influenza like illness symptoms, hence the same rule will apply on air passengers, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

Paid quarantine facilities are also available in Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels in Kangra district, he added. The deputy commissioner said air passengers will be tested for coronavirus.

A district official said only Himachal Pradesh residents having valid address proof should book flights coming to Dharamshala's Gaggal airport from Monday. Tourists will not be allowed to enter the district, he said, adding that they will be immediately put in a quarantine facility and sent back on their own expenses. People coming to the state on flights will have to obtain an entry pass from district magistrate concerned and show it after deboarding at Gaggal airport, the official said.