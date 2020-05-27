Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hong Kong unrest worries curb global shares rally

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 14:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Hong Kong unrest worries curb global shares rally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unrest in Hong Kong over Beijing's proposed national security laws weighed on global shares and oil prices on Wednesday, offsetting optimism about the re-opening of the world economy. Riot police fired pepper pellets on protesters in Hong Kong's main business district, rekindling concern about the protests seen last year that hit the territory's economy.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index fell 0.4%, as Hong Kong and mainland China shares extended declines. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.0% and mainland shares were down 0.8%, amid fears the protests would worsen tensions between the United States and China. MSCI's index of the world's 49 stock markets was flat but still close to two-and-a-half-month highs reached on hopes of economic recovery in the developed world as countries ease social restrictions.

Oil prices fell amid U.S.-China tensions and concern over how quickly fuel demand will recover as lockdowns ease. Brent crude futures dropped 1.5%, to $35.62. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.6%, at $33.79 a barrel. Still, European shares remained buoyed by hopes for a post- COVID-19 recovery. The STOXX 600 added 0.4% to reach its highest level since March 10. Britain's FTSE gained 1% and the domestically focused FTSE 250 hit an 11-week high as thousands of retailers prepared to re-open on June 1 from a months-long shutdown.

The European Commission is set to introduce a plan to help the European Union economy recover from its coronavirus slump with a mix of grants, loans and guarantees exceeding 1 trillion euros. "You have two elements going in the right direction. You have the end of lockdown going quite well and PMI (purchasing managers' index) data showing the ability of economies to recover in the second half of the year is still there," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

"A lot of good news has been integrated in markets already, but I wouldn't chase them higher as there's still some complacency and there will be a consolidation." E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to near their two-and-a-half-month high touched the previous day. The index had cleared 3,000 points in Wall Street overnight before pulling back, as some traders returned to the New York Stock Exchange floor for the first time in two months.

But China remained in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong. Worsening relations between the world's two biggest economies could further hobble global business activity, which is already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 99.146. The Chinese yuan weakened to the lowest levels since early September in both onshore and offshore trade. The onshore renminbi slipped 0.3 to as low as 7.1595 per dollar; the offshore currency fell 0.4% to 7.1760 per dollar.

The euro dropped 0.2% to $1.0961, as investors waited for the European Commission to release details of its financial rescue fund. The German 10-year government bond yield fell after reaching a one-month high on Tuesday. It was last down 2 basis points at -0.442%.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield barely changed, last at 1.552%. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with ten-year yields at 0.687%, up about 4 basis points from Tuesday.

Gold prices dropped to a two-week low, before paring some losses to trade down 0.1% to $1,79.00 per ounce.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Watergate prosecutors say judge has legal duty to review facts in Flynn case

Sixteen former Watergate prosecutors on Wednesday said U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should be allowed to review all the facts before deciding whether to grant a Justice Department request to drop the criminal case against President Do...

Modi speaks with Sri Lankan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday on completing 50 years as a parliamentarian. The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Prime M...

Delhi LG Office employee tests COVID-19 positive: Sources

A junior assistant at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, prompting authorities to conduct coronavirus tests on around 40 staff members. A junior assistant has tes...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he certified on Wednesday to the U.S. Congress that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant special treatment under the U.S. laws in the same way that applied when the territory was still under the Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020