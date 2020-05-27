Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 500 cr through allotment of NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:44 IST
Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 500 cr through allotment of NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. It allotted 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The company has raised Rs 500 crores today by allotment of 5,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis," it said. APSEZ said the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE. The company also issued a clarification on its May 27 filing about the allotment of the NCDs. Adani Ports & SEZ said due to an inadvertent typo error, it mentioned that the company has raised Rs 700 crores through allotment of 7,000 NCDs of face value Rs 10 lakh each instead of Rs 500 crores through allotment of 5,000 NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

The earlier filing on Wednesday had said that the company raised Rs 700 crore through NCDs..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UN calls for more to tackle new forms of aggression of using cyberattacks on healthcare facilities

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on nations to tackle the malicious use of digital technology to conduct cyberattacks on critical civilian infrastructure and healthcare facilities, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pande...

British regulator says 'COPCOV' hydroxychloroquine trial paused

An international hydroxychloroquine trial led by the University of Oxford has been paused, Britains pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday, less than a week after the trial started, amid fresh safety concerns over the drug. The French g...

WHO creates foundation to tap new funding sources

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday the creation of a foundation that will enable it to tap new sources of funding, including the general public.The WHO Foundation is being created as...

Frankfurt Book Fair to go ahead on schedule this year

Frankfurts renowned annual book fair will take place on its original dates in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.It will take place at its usual location of the fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020