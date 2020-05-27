Recovered over 90% of pre-lockdown sales level in consumer segment: Asus

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Wednesday said it has been able to recover over 90 per cent of sales levels of the pre-lockdown period after resuming operations and expressed confidence in cornering 23-25 per cent share of the consumer PC market in India by end of the year. Arnold Su, Business Head of Consumer Gaming PC (System Business Group) at ASUS India cited IDC data and said the brand had witnessed a 40 per cent jump in sales in the March 2020 quarter as compared to December 2019 quarter, even as the overall laptop consumer market in India declined by almost 26.5 per cent in the same period.

"Recent data by IDC has revealed that ASUS has garnered 15 per cent market share in the consumer notebook segment as of Q1 2020. In the weeks following the sequential relaxation of the lockdown, we have been able to recover more than 90 per cent of our national sales as compared to the pre-COVID phase," he told PTI. He added that the pickup in sales has been "phenomenal" and the company expects sales to surpass average sales in the coming weeks. In the first two phases of the lockdown that started on March 25, retail stores selling electronic items were closed, while e-commerce companies were allowed to ship only essential items like grocery, pharmaceuticals and healthcare products.

In the next two phases, sale of electronics items was allowed in most areas (except containment areas) through e-commerce depending on state regulations. Su said the company had, in February, started to onboard its offline retail partners on a digital platform to help them connect with customers. "This is helping our offline retail partners reach more customers. We have seen an increase in conversion rates after the lockdown restrictions were eased. We had started with 400 top partners and are ramping that up. By the end of the year, we hope to have all our 6,000 partners as part of the initiative," he said. Su said the growth is driven by increased demand for devices as a large number of people are working and studying from home. There is good demand for gaming devices as well, he added.

Asus aims to increase its market share to 23-25 per cent by end of the year and occupy a spot among the top three players in the consumer PC segment in the country, he said. "India has always been an important market for Asus and we remain committed to the market. This year, we will expand our offline retail presence and add another 100 stores (through franchise route) to our network. We are also lining up a strong portfolio of devices to cater to consumer needs," Su added.