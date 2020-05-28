Left Menu
Development News Edition

DICV to invest Rs 2,277 cr to expand commercial vehicle production at Oragadam plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:34 IST
DICV to invest Rs 2,277 cr to expand commercial vehicle production at Oragadam plant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Thursday said it will invest Rs 2,277 crore to expand commercial vehicle production at its Oragadam plant near Chennai. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, covering Rs 2,277 crore of investments designed to expand its commercial vehicle production, DICV said in a statement.

The fresh investment would generate around 400 jobs, it added. "This is the second MoU that DICV has signed with the Government of Tamil Nadu. It demonstrates our unshakeable confidence in the long-term potential of India as a market for commercial vehicles, and our ongoing commitment to the country as a whole," DICV MD and CEO Satyakam Arya said.

DICV has already invested Rs 5,500 crore on its Oragadam plant. Since launching its made-for-India CV brand BharatBenz in 2012, DICV has sold well over 1 lakh trucks and buses in India and abroad.

The company also exports to around 50 countries, and has already exported more than 30,000 vehicles and 1.25 crore parts..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha nominates 15 MPs as associate members of delimitation panel

The Lok Sabha Speaker has nominated 15 MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh as associate members of the Delimitation Commission to assist the panel in redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies...

Home Credit India lays off 1800 employees

Consumer loan finance firm Home Credit India on Thursday said it has reduced its headcount by 1,800 employees due to slowdown caused by COVID-19 crisis. The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our life. It has im...

Delhi violence: Sufficient grounds for arresting 2 Pinjra Tod members, says court

There were sufficient grounds for arrest of two women&#160;women associated with Pinjra Tod group, a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi, a court here said on Wednesday while sending them to judicial custod...

Mumbai airport handles 52 flights on Day 4

The Mumbai airport on Thursday operated 52 flights, including 26 outbound services, catering to more than 5,500 passengers on the fourth day of resumption of domestic air services after a two-month break. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020