Suzuki Motorcycle launches BS-VI versions of GIXXER

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday launched BS-VI versions of its 250 cc motorcycle GIXXER, priced between Rs 1.63 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER 250 are powered by high performance 250 cc engine exclusively developed for India using the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology along with an easy to handle chassis, SMIPL said in a statement.

The engine has a power of 26.5ps and is mated with a six-speed manual gearbox which helps provide a smooth ride even at low to middle range speed, it added. While GIXXER 250 is priced at Rs 1,63,400, GIXXER SF 250 is tagged at Rs 1,74,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Simultaneously, the MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF250 has also been updated to comply with BS-VI emission norms. It is priced at Rs 1,74,900, the company said. SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said the BS-VI GIXXER SF 250/250 have been inspired by the legendary motorcycles Hayabusa and GSX-R, and the GIXXER brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. "With BS-VI update, the GIXXER 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own," he said. SMIPL said more than 50 per cent of its dealerships have resumed operations across India by complying with government guidelines. It will start dispatching GIXXER 250 series by coming week, and consumers will be able to get delivery of the motorcycle from Suzuki Premium dealerships by mid-June.