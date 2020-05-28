Left Menu
Power supply disrupted in parts of Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Newdelhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:52 IST
Representative Image

Power supply has been disrupted in parts of Madhya Pradesh due to snapping of electricity transmission lines after a storm, officials said on Thursday. "Power supply is cut in some parts of Madhya Pradesh after a storm hit electricity transmission lines near Sasan and Vindhyachal," a Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) official told PTI in New Delhi.

The official said the situation is being monitored and steps are being taken to restore the transmission lines for resuming electricity supply as soon as possible. Power supply has been disrupted in Singrauli, Satna and Rewa districts due to strong winds and rainfall, MP Power Transmission Company managing director P A R Bende said in Jabalpur.

The outage was caused due to a technical glitch in the power grid system at Satna, he said. Restoration work is in progress and supply will commence shortly, Bende added.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd comes under the Union power ministry. It was earlier a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India. It was formed in March 2009 to handle the power management functions of Power Grid Corporation.

