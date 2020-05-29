Left Menu
SpiceJet gets permission to conduct drone trials, plans to help in delivery of essential supplies

ANI | Gurugram, (Haryana) | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:16 IST
SpiceJet gets permission to conduct drone trials, plans to help in delivery of essential supplies
SpiceJet is the country's biggest air cargo operator.. Image Credit: ANI

Private airline SpiceJet has received formal approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct drone trials, an official spokesperson said on Friday. After trials and approvals, SpiceXpress -- the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet -- plans to use drones to provide for quicker, faster and cost-effective delivery of medical, pharma and essential supplies and e-commerce products.

A SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the regulator for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations of remotely piloted aircraft in response to a DGCA notice inviting expression of interest. Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted permission for conducting experimental BVLOS operations.

"Innovation and technology have always been at the core of SpiceJet's mission and vision and we have always strived to innovate with our products and services to offer better experiences," said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh. "Testing of drone technology for last-mile connectivity and cost-effective cargo deliveries are a big leap in the air transportation of essential and non-essential supplies in India," he said.

"We are extremely optimistic about using this exciting new mode of delivery for products like perishables and medicines which have a smaller shelf-life and need urgent deliveries in the remotest parts of India," said Singh in a statement. The consortium includes Throttle Aerospace, a drone manufacturing company, AeoLogic, an analytics and software solution firm, and Involia, which is a provider of air traffic awareness and collision avoidance services. (ANI)

