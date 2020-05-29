Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin's Q4 net profit rises 35 pc to Rs 390 crore

Pharma major Lupin Ltd has reported 34.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 389.6 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY20) as compared to Rs 289.5 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:54 IST
Lupin's Q4 net profit rises 35 pc to Rs 390 crore
The company ranks as the sixth largest in Indian pharmaceutical market.. Image Credit: ANI

Pharma major Lupin Ltd has reported 34.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 389.6 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY20) as compared to Rs 289.5 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. This was on account of robust sales in the domestic market and lower tax expenses. However, for the entire fiscal year 2019-20, the company posted a net loss of Rs 269.4 crore against a net profit of Rs 606.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated income from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 3,791 crore as compared to Rs 3,807 crore for the same period year ago. For FY20, the company's income from operations totalled Rs 15,143 crore as against Rs 14,318 crore for the year ago fiscal. Lupin's sales in the Indian market rose by 13.3 per cent to Rs 1,192 crore in Q4 while that in the North American market declined by 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,579 crore. Asia Pacific sales were also down by 15.5 per cent at Rs 144.7 crore.

"We closed the year with strong growth across all our key markets, and significant strengthening of our profitability and balance sheet," said Managing Director Nilesh Gupta. "We have had strong momentum in our two major markets, the United States and India, and on compliance across our facilities. Importantly, in the current times, we have been able to ensure business continuity while safeguarding the health and safety of our employees," he said in a statement.

Lupin is the sixth-largest company in the Indian pharmaceutical market. It has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres and more than 20,000 professionals working globally. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Spain approves 462 euro monthly minimum income for the poorest

The Spanish government approved on Friday the creation of a minimum income worth 462 euros 514 a month for the poorest, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told a news conference, in a scheme that targets some 2.5 million people.Under the ...

Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

Renault said on Friday it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales. The French manufacturer, which returned to F1 in 2016 after a five...

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.Black reporter Oma...

Dinesh Vijan making a film on male virginity?

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, best known for backing films such as Stree and Bala, is reportedly developing a story on male virginity. The film will be a satire on male virginity, a source close to the development said. This story has been deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020