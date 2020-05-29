Left Menu
Halonix becomes First Lighting Company to Ensure Protection Against COVID-19 through UV Light Sanitization of its Packaging

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:55 IST
Leaving no stones unturned in providing ultimate safety and protection to its customers against COVID-19, Halonix is sanitizing all its products and packages through UV Light Sanitization and hence it’s also supporting nation’s fight against the ongoing pandemic New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd. (Halonix), India’s fastest growing residential and institutional lighting company is taking extraordinary measures to ensure health and safety of its customers while it resumes speedy production at its manufacturing plant. Leaving no stones unturned in providing ultimate safety and protection to its customers, Halonix is sanitizing all its products and packages through UV Light Sanitization, so that the customers can remain free of any fear of infection amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In such a way, Halonix is also supporting nation’s fight against the ongoing pandemic. Halonix has installed UV Light sanitization tunnels at its facility to achieve complete decontamination of its products and packages. The company is also taking all the necessary precautions relating to hygiene, social distancing, besides sanitization of its facility. Halonix has also provided its employees with hand sanitizers, face masks gloves and soaps for washing hands frequently.

Mr. Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd. said, “Halonix is presenting a fine example of business practices required at this time of unprecedented crisis arising out of the pandemic. By following the COVID-19 protocols in letter and spirit the company is safeguarding the lives of its consumers as well as its staffs alike. Taking it one step further we are sanitizing all our products and packages through UV Light Sanitization, hence we are also contributing our bit in the ongoing war against pandemic.” With the widest range of products across LED, Luminaires, Home Decorative Lighting, Commercial & Industrial Lighting, Street Lighting, Flood Lighting, Halogens and High Intensity discharge Lamps among others, Halonix is one of the largest players in the LED lighting segment in the country. Supported by its pan-India distribution and service capabilities, it is delivering these efficient, energy saving and environment friendly services to all corners of India. Moreover, using its expertise with these emerging technologies it has transformed the lighting at some of the largest airports, railway stations, roads and highways, retail stores, offices and factories as a turnkey solution. Image: Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.

PWR PWR.

