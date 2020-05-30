Dahej facilities limping back to normalcy, says Deepak Fertilisers

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) on Saturday said its facilities in Dahej, Gujarat are limping back to normal operations but it is facing problems due to low availability of contract labour and truck drivers. In a regulatory filing, the company said, "Our Fertiliser plants... have been limping back gradually to operations. Our... Ammonia plants have been continuing near normal operations." In the case of nitric acid, the downstream industry continues to reel under the COVID-19 lockdown and it has impacted its production other than for its captive use. "The Dahej facilities are limping back gradually to operations. We continue to struggle through the challenges of low availability of contract workmen, truck/drivers etc, which have been intermittently impacting the Supply-Chain and thus the operations," the company added. The company has implemented strict measures for COVID-19 checks, disinfectant sprays, medical check-ups and counselling. "We look forward to gradually bouncing back to normalcy once the lockdown is removed and the Supply-Chain as well as the downstream industry also bounce back," it added. PTI LUX ABMABM