Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers posts Q4 profit of Rs 142 crore

Mini-ratna public sector undertaking Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd on Saturday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 142 crore in the March quarter, marking an increase of 193 per cent from Rs 48 crore in the previous year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:06 IST
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers posts Q4 profit of Rs 142 crore
The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 28.4 pc. Image Credit: ANI

Mini-ratna public sector undertaking Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd on Saturday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 142 crore in the March quarter, marking an increase of 193 per cent from Rs 48 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax for the financial year ended March 31 surged to Rs 208 crore from Rs 139 crore in the previous year.

Annual revenue from operations jumped 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,698 crore, the highest ever since the inception of the company. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before exceptional items grew 36 per cent to Rs 712 crore. The board of directors has recommended a dividend of 28.4 per cent, the highest ever in the company's history, the company said in a statement.

The fertiliser industry got some relief as the government approved a vintage allowance of Rs 150 per tonne of urea to certain plants (30 years old and converted to gas) and additional fixed cost of Rs 350 per tonne of urea as per Modified New Pricing Scheme III which was long-awaited. During FY 2019-20, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers' overall sale of manufactured and traded fertilisers increased by 7 per cent over the previous year. The company's complex fertiliser suphala sale increased by more than 15 per cent over the previous year.

The company also launched two new products -- organic growth stimulant and water-soluble silicon fertilisers. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser produces about 25 lakh tonnes of urea, 4.75 lakh tonnes of complex fertilisers and 4.5 lakh tonnes of industrial chemicals every year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5...

Senior official Easwaramoorthy is new intel chief

Senior police officer C Easwaramoorthy was on Saturday named Inspector General of Police, Intelligence by the Tamil Nadu governmentWith the superannuation of the incumbent IGP-Intelligence K N Sathiyamurthy today, Easwaramoorthy was appoint...

2 astronauts suit up for historic launch of SpaceX rocket

Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts suited up Saturday for a history-making launch into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musks SpaceX company. With the flight already delayed three days by bad weath...

Man held for escaping from quarantine centre in JK's Rajouri

A man was held on Saturday for escaping from an administrative quarantine centre in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Bhanghai village, was put up at an administrative quarant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020