Business brief

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company on Saturday said it has developed a 360-degree digital delivery platform for its agents to carry out their everyday business activities without having to move out of their current locations in view of the COVID-19 crisis. "The unprecedented global COVID-19 crisis caught businesses off guard and disrupted our routine. The new normal calls for businesses to adapt and adopt digital solutions at a faster pace.

"We are one of the few insurance players who worked on a solution using agile methodology and was quick to go to the market. With our integrated online platform for distributors, we are better off now to adapt to the new normal," Future Generali India Life Insurance Executive Vice President and Head - Proprietary Channels, Subhasish Acharya said in a statement. From recruiting agents to identifying leads, generating interest, calling clients, having online conferences or video chats with customers, to finally issuing a policy document -- all these activities can be done online at one place, Acharya added.