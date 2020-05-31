Left Menu
Development News Edition

'US BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK  Macro data, global cues to set equity market trend this week, say experts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 15:11 IST
'US BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK  Macro data, global cues to set equity market trend this week, say experts

Equity market sentiment this week will be guided by macroeconomic data, global cues and COVID-19 trends amid the phased reopening of the economy, analysts said.   The home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places. However, strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the containment zones.   "Phased reopening of the economy, in line with global trends, will go a long way in boosting business confidence apart from opening opportunities for jobs and incomes. It is important to understand that the unprecedented high global unemployment is the product of the Great Lockdown and not due to any economic crisis. "Therefore, we can expect jobs and incomes to bounce back sharply. However, managing the spread of the disease arising out of opening would be a challenge," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. Bourses may also react to the GDP numbers released post market hours on Friday. India's economic growth slowed to 3.1 per cent in January-March and to an 11-year low of 4.2 per cent for the full fiscal 2019-20, reflecting the early impact of the coronavirus crisis. Fiscal deficit soared to a seven-year high of 4.6 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 mainly on account of poor revenue realisation. "Auto monthly sales data for the month of May will start coming from Monday which would reflect consumer sentiment. On the positive side, as per IMD, monsoon is likely to reach Kerala early this week which would be closely tracked," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Religare Broking Ltd, VP - Research, Ajit Mishra, said the US-China tensions would also be on the radar of market participants. "India PMI Manufacturing for May will be announced on June 1, PMI May services data will be out on June 3. US non farm payrolls data for May will be announced on June 5," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities. Quarterly earnings from companies such as InterGlobe Aviation, Motherson Sumi Systems, BPCL and Larsen and Toubro will also be tracked

During the last week, the Sensex rallied 1,751.51 points or 5.71 per cent. India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the health ministry.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: New York governor signs bill granting death benefits to deceased front-line workers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Saturday granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus. The bill passed by state lawmakers provides a...

Maha: RPF jawans among six new COVID-19 cases in Amravati

Six persons, including four jawans of the Railway Protection Force RPF and state Home Guard, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Maharashtras Amravati district, taking the number of the infected people to 218, an official said. Thr...

Social media photos show several fires throughout downtown Richmond

Photos on social media show several fires throughout downtown Richmond overnight as protests in the Virginia capital continued. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the headquarters of the nearby United Daughters of the Confederacy burn...

We're finishing the film: Christopher Nolan on 'Tenet'

Director Christopher Nolan has given an update to fans about his much-awaited film Tenet, saying the globetrotting espionage thriller will be ready for a release whenever the theatres reopen. Tenet, which is expected to be released worldwid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020