Chartered flight with 300 Indians stranded in Nigeria arrives in Kochi

Chartered flight with 300 Indians stranded in Nigeria arrives in KochiPTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:40 IST
A chartered flight carrying over 300Indian nationals stranded in Nigeria due to COVID-19-inducedlockdown arrived here on Sunday afternoon, an airport officialsaid
The Air Peace flight from Lagos, Nigeria carrying 312passengers on board, landed at the airport at 3.30 pm, CochinInternational Airport Spokesperson said. "There were 197 Keralites among the evacuees, who werestuck in the African country during the lock down," he said
Rest of the passengers are from other south Indian statesincluding Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he added.
