Left Menu
Development News Edition

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 01:11 IST
History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which is an independent agency for space research, aeronautics and related programs in the US, confirmed the arrival of astronauts Bob Behnken (49) and Doug Hurley (53) at the ISS.

"This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft," NASA said in a tweet. They were welcomed aboard the ISS where they became members of the Expedition 63 crew, which currently includes NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy.

The docking had taken place 19 hours after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center. Elon Musk's SpaceX company earlier confirmed the successful docking of the NASA astronauts with the ISS, the orbiting laboratory.

"Docking confirmed - Crew Dragon has arrived at the @space_station!" the California-headquartered company announced on Twitter. Saturday's liftoff also assumes significance as it marks the launch of humans into orbit from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Behnken and Hurley, lifted off at 3:22 pm EDT Saturday atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. With the liftoff, SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into the orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the US, Russia and China.

The successful launch, which was postponed early this week due to inclement weather, gave Americans something to cheer about as in the last three months they have lost over 100,000 of their countrymen due to the coronavirus that has brought the economy to its knees. More than 40 million people have lost their jobs. Top US leadership including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and thousands of curious Americans had gathered to watch the launch live on a bright Sunday afternoon. Congratulating Musk, NASA and the astronauts, Trump described the launch day as a great day for the country.

The President said he spoke with Musk, whom he called one of the "great brains." He also spoke with the two NASA astronauts prior to the takeoff. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that "Launch America is the first big step on our roadmap to the Moon for Artemis". NASA's Artemis program, the US initiative to explore more of the lunar surface, aims to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

"This is a dream come true for me and everyone at SpaceX," said Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla. "It is the culmination of an incredible amount of work by the SpaceX team, by NASA and by a number of other partners in the process of making this happen," he said.

"Today a new era in human spaceflight begins as we once again launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil on their way to the ISS, our national lab orbiting Earth," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. The launch of this commercial space system designed for humans is a phenomenal demonstration of American excellence and is an important step on our path to expand human exploration to the Moon and Mars, he said.

"Today, in lifting our ambitions and our imaginations to the heavens, the United States has once more reshaped the future of space travel," said Joe Biden, former US Vice President, and Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee. Their voyage not only marks the return of American astronauts traveling to space from US soil but a pioneering new phase of public-private cooperation for the peaceful exploration of space, Biden said as he asserted that the seed of today's launch was planted by the Obama-Biden administration.

"We planted the seeds of today's success during the 2009 Recovery Act, which according to NASA, has saved taxpayers up to USD 30 billion and invigorated an aerospace industry in Florida that accounts for more than 130,000 jobs in the state," he said. Known as NASA's SpaceX Demo-2, the mission is an end-to-end test flight to validate the SpaceX crew transportation system, including launch, in-orbit, docking, and landing operations.

This is SpaceX's second spaceflight test of its Crew Dragon and its first test with astronauts aboard, which will pave the way for its certification for regular crew flights to the station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spacestation take top overall prize at Fusion Rocket League - NA

What began as a possible winner-take-all match quickly turned into a coronation for Spacestation Gaming, who won pair of matches Sunday to take home the top prize at the Fusion Rocket Leagues North American event. Entering the day in third ...

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 3 weeks

China reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on May 31, as the number of so-called imported cases jumped in southwestern Sichuan province.The National Health Commissi...

Tanker truck drives into protesters as U.S. cities fear another night of violent protests

A tanker truck drove into a throng of protesters on a closed interstate near Minneapolis on Sunday, with the driver pulled from his rig and beaten, as major U.S. cities imposed curfews in fear of another night of demonstrations against poli...

FOREX-Dollar slips as investors focus on recovery outlook

The dollar slipped on Monday as investors looked past unrest in the United States to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus and hoped for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar shrugged off early pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020