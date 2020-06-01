Left Menu
Development News Edition

DevOps Enabler & Co. achieves a Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform Competency

DevOps Enabler & Co., the company behind an exclusive startup bundle for organizations that want to scale their operations, today announced it has attained a gold Microsoft DevOps and Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corporation customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 11:53 IST
DevOps Enabler & Co. achieves a Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform Competency
DevOps Enabler & Co. lodo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DevOps Enabler & Co., the company behind an exclusive startup bundle for organizations that want to scale their operations, today announced it has attained a gold Microsoft DevOps and Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corporation customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem. To earn a Microsoft competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity.

They must also submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments. The DevOps Enabler & Co. startup bundle provides customers with cloud migration and enablement, DevOps implementation, remote working security, and migration of their applications to containers.

DevOps Enabler & Co., an ISO 27001:2013 certified organization, provides software delivery automation to help companies grow their business. With expertise in cloud computing and DevOps, the organization helps its customers manage cloud platforms, provides DevOps automation, big data implementation, and management and staffing services. The Microsoft DevOps and Cloud Platform Gold Competency provides DevOps Enabler & Co. with access to Microsoft technical team members and advisors who can help it make the most of Microsoft technologies for its clients.

"This Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform competency is a demonstration of our testament to providing nothing but the best to our customers, even in these uncertain times. It shows our commitment to the technology market and the skill and expertise of Microsoft products that we share," said Ram Suresh, Vice President for DevOps Enabler & Co. "This gold competency shows how our teams have the knowledge and experience to accelerate our customers' success. It is a major step in our journey, as it brings the power of DevOps and the cloud to our Windows community and especially our Microsoft-based enterprise customers," Suresh added.

"By achieving a gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions," said Gavriella Schuster.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers, and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world. DevOps Enabler & Co. is focused on providing the best of DevOps services to help its customers in the best way possible. The startup bundle isn't just a consultation; it's a holistic growth solution designed for companies that want to scale quickly and tackle the challenges that come their way.

DevOps Enabler & Co. provides software delivery automation, cloud enablement and management, and big data and staffing services to its customers. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Primark to open all stores in England on June 15

Fashion retailer Primark is working to re-open all its 153 stores in England on June 15, in line with the countrys easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, its owner Associated British Foods said on Monday.All Primark stores were closed...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks scale 3-month peak, resilient to U.S. rioting

Asian shares advanced to three-month highs on Monday as progress on re-opening economies helped offset jitters over riots in U.S. cities and unease over Washingtons power struggle with Beijing. There was also relief that while President Don...

Lithuanian babies crawl to glory despite lockdown

It took 13 seconds for Olivija, a 9-month-old girl, to crawl 5 meters from her familys living room to the kitchen to be declared the fastest baby in Lithuania, where the annual baby crawlers race was moved online due to the coronavirus lock...

Affle India posts 34 pc growth in FY20 profit after tax

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India has reported a profit after tax of Rs 66 crore in the fiscal year ended March, marking an increase of 34 per cent in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations totalled Rs 334 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020