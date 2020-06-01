DevOps Enabler & Co. achieves a Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform Competency

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DevOps Enabler & Co., the company behind an exclusive startup bundle for organizations that want to scale their operations, today announced it has attained a gold Microsoft DevOps and Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corporation customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem. To earn a Microsoft competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity.

They must also submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments. The DevOps Enabler & Co. startup bundle provides customers with cloud migration and enablement, DevOps implementation, remote working security, and migration of their applications to containers.

DevOps Enabler & Co., an ISO 27001:2013 certified organization, provides software delivery automation to help companies grow their business. With expertise in cloud computing and DevOps, the organization helps its customers manage cloud platforms, provides DevOps automation, big data implementation, and management and staffing services. The Microsoft DevOps and Cloud Platform Gold Competency provides DevOps Enabler & Co. with access to Microsoft technical team members and advisors who can help it make the most of Microsoft technologies for its clients.

"This Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform competency is a demonstration of our testament to providing nothing but the best to our customers, even in these uncertain times. It shows our commitment to the technology market and the skill and expertise of Microsoft products that we share," said Ram Suresh, Vice President for DevOps Enabler & Co. "This gold competency shows how our teams have the knowledge and experience to accelerate our customers' success. It is a major step in our journey, as it brings the power of DevOps and the cloud to our Windows community and especially our Microsoft-based enterprise customers," Suresh added.

"By achieving a gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions," said Gavriella Schuster.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers, and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world. DevOps Enabler & Co. is focused on providing the best of DevOps services to help its customers in the best way possible. The startup bundle isn't just a consultation; it's a holistic growth solution designed for companies that want to scale quickly and tackle the challenges that come their way.

DevOps Enabler & Co. provides software delivery automation, cloud enablement and management, and big data and staffing services to its customers. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)