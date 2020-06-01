Business brief

White Organic Agro on Monday said it is working to avoid disruptions caused to COVID-19 and stressed that it is committed to deliver fresh organic vegetables and fruits, groceries and pulses. The management has leased centrally located warehouse cum delivery hubs situated at Tilak Nagar, Andheri and Malad, Mumbai, with logistic support and is planning to acquire logistic hubs at several locations across the city to expand its operations further for its retail division, it said in a filing to BSE

The company will also expand in the e-commerce integrated portal with pan-India delivery, with outsourced logistic support. The company entered in agreement and started delivery through Zomato recently, it said.