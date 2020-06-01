Left Menu
OPPO ties up with T-Hub for startups

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:58 IST
Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI): OPPO, Chinese smartphone brand and T-Hub, a State government initiative for startups on Monday announced their partnership to support the startup ecosystem in India. The collaboration will bring in scale up opportunities for some of the most innovative startups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Battery, Camera and Image Processing, Gaming, and System performance, a press release form the T-Hub said.

The selected startups will receive incubation support from OPPO along with technical mentorship and access to new markets while T-Hub will bring its vast experience and expertise in running various programs and will provide the startups with the right mentorship and exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystems. These startups would be selected based on the innovative prototypes and strategic fitment with OPPO products which has the potential to accelerate, it said.

"This collaboration is in line with our vision to strengthen the startup community and the overall development of the country. OPPO India recognizes that innovation and entrepreneurship are key pillars for the overall growth of the economy. This collaboration is another step which lines with our endeavor to provide impetus to startups, and for them to develop innovative solutions and products. We are also hopeful that this collaboration would accelerate the development of indigenous and localized offerings," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, and Head R&D, OPPO Indiasaid.

T-Hub is collaborating with OPPO India in multiple ways to nurture and support their solutions and bolster the startup and innovation ecosystem, Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

