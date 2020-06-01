Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:32 IST
Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts
Representative Image

The US auto industry's coronavirus comeback plan was pretty simple: restart factories gradually and push out trucks and other vehicles for waiting buyers in states left largely untouched by the virus outbreak. Yet the return from a two-month production shutdown hasn't gone quite according to plan.

For some automakers, full production has been delayed, or it's been herky-herky, with production lines stopping and starting due to infected workers or parts shortages from Mexico and elsewhere. "There's a lot that can go wrong in bringing people back into the plants to try to build very complicated assemblies," said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry and labor at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank.

Most automakers closed factories in mid-to-late March when workers began to get sick as the novel coronavirus spread. The factories started to reopen on one or two shifts in mid-May as state stay-home restrictions eased, with automakers touting safety precautions that include checking workers' temperatures, certification by workers that they don't have symptoms, social distancing, the time between shifts and plastic barriers where possible to keep workers apart.

Still, some workers got COVID-19, although it's not known where they were infected. In some cases they still came to work, forcing companies to close plants temporarily for cleaning. In at least one case, a worker at a seat-making plant near Chicago got the virus, forcing a shutdown and cutting off parts.

General Motors had to delay adding shifts at truck plants because the Mexican government wouldn't allow full parts factory restarts until June 1. Ford seemed to be hit the hardest, pausing production a half-dozen times in Dearborn, Michigan; Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri; to disinfect equipment and isolate workers who may have come in contact with those who tested positive.

Honda and Toyota each reported brief production pauses to disinfect equipment when a small number of workers became infected. GM and Fiat Chrysler said they have not shut down production lines due to infected workers. None of the automakers would give exact numbers of workers who have become ill since plants were restarted.

The United Auto Workers union said Ford and GM have had at least a half-dozen cases, while Fiat Chrysler has had five. At least 25 UAW members employed by the Detroit Three have died from the virus this year, but it's not clear where they caught it.

Dziczek says the on-and-off work stoppages will make it difficult for automakers to meet any increased demand. "I think this is the way this is going to be for a while," she said. "You need to have the confluence of healthy workers, a healthy supply chain, and healthy demand all at the same time." U.S. auto sales have tanked since the virus began spreading in March, with sales in April down 46 percent from a year ago.

Analysts are forecasting an improvement in May, but still a year-over-year decline of more than 30 percent. Cox Automotive predicts that May pickup truck sales will be down 18 percent from a year ago. Despite those declines, automakers are reporting depleted supplies at some dealers, especially for pickup trucks in the Midwest.

Assembly lines at Ford's 4,000-worker pickup factory in Dearborn, Michigan, have been closed twice due to workers with the virus or union fears that the shutdowns weren't long enough. The UAW local at the plant filed a grievance against the company seeking a full shutdown and testing of every worker, said Gary Walkowicz, a local bargaining committeeman.

The local also wants a 24-hour waiting period after the equipment is disinfected to restart the plant. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said it's being vigilant about making sure companies follow safety protocols.

"We have advocated for as much testing as possible and full testing when it's available," he said. Ford procedures, following newer recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and epidemiologists, say the equipment is safe within minutes of being disinfected.

In some instances, the company has waited several hours before bringing workers back. "We are requiring our workforce to follow these protocols in our facilities and encouraging them to do the same outside of work," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

GM announced that production will get closer to normal starting Monday as it adds shifts "to meet strengthening customer demand and strong dealer demand." A company statement said three pickup truck assembly plants will go from one to three shifts, while three SUV plants in the U.S. and Canada will go from one shift to two. At GM's pickup truck factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, worker Andrea Repasky was waiting for the call to return to work on the third shift.

"I'm ready to go back, as long as everyone is cautious and stays safe," she said. "We have to go back some time, right?" Fellow workers have told her that GM is doing all it can to protect workers from the virus as they return to work, Repasky said.

Yet she knows infected people might unintentionally spread the virus if they don't have symptoms. "I don't know that anyone anywhere can really make it so we don't catch it," she said.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda marks World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness among youth

Rwanda has marked World No Tobacco Day by increasing awareness using different media platforms. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Rwanda did not organize a national event to mark the day.Every year on May 31, the world observes World No Toba...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee blowback over ruling on Trump comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to remove an inflammatory comment from U.S. President Donald Trump took their dissent public over the weekend on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for taking actio...

Pritam Kotal, Jeje Lalpekhlua recall Mohun Bagan's victory parade of maiden I-League title

Five years ago on this day, Mohun Bagans homecoming was celebrated with a rousing reception - fans pouring on the streets to celebrate Kolkatas first-ever I-League title. But the gravity of the victory did not really hit the players till th...

#Unlock1: Here is detailed list of restricted, permitted activities for Delhiites

As Unlock1 comes into effect from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020