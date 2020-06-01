Left Menu
Himachal: Intrastate bus service resumes

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:43 IST
Himachal: Intrastate bus service resumes

After a gap of over two months, the bus service within Himachal Pradesh resumed on the first day of the fifth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Monday

However, very few passengers were seen travelling in the buses. On Sunday, the Himachal government had allowed the movement of non-AC buses within the state from 7 am to 7 pm while retaining curbs on the interstate bus travel. Buses can carry passengers to 60 per cent of their capacity. The bus service was suspended on March 22 after the state went into a lockdown to check the coronavirus spread. The state government has extended the lockdown till June 30 while relaxing restrictions on commercial activities and movement of people

An official spokesperson also clarified on Monday that temples and restaurants will open in the state from June 8. The spokesperson stated that the notification issued by the state government on May 31 regarding the reopening of temples and restaurants was misinterpreted in a section of press and social media. In a five-page notification issued on Sunday, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi had said religious places will open for locals of Himachal Pradesh following necessary standard operating procedures. Hotels will be opened for non-tourism purposes such as the stay of people visiting the state for official and business purposes, the notification said. The chief secretary said natives of Himachal Pradesh can stay in hotels but tourists from other states can’t be entertained till further orders. Similarly, restaurants and dhabas can serve food by operating at 60 per cent of their seating capacity and in accordance with SOPs to be issued by Department of Tourism, the notification stated. However, the movement of people will remain prohibited from 8 pm to 6 am throughout the state, the chief secretary said.

