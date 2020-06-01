Left Menu
No badge needed for tourists driving rented cab, bike

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:01 IST
No badge needed for tourists driving rented cab, bike

Tourists and others hiring cabs and motorcycles for self-driving will not be required to carry badges if they are holding a domestic driving licence or an international driving permit (IDP), the government said on Monday. Also, two-wheelers under 'Rent a Motorcycle' scheme will be allowed to drive across states on payment of relevant taxes, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in an advisory to states asking them to implement the scheme.

Cabs and motorcycles under 'Rent a Motorcycle' and 'Rent a Cab' schemes are not required to carry badges, the ministry said in an advisory to transport secretaries and commissioners of the states. "It is advised that the person driving the commercial vehicle carrying the valid driving licence/IDP and a copy of licence for renting motor cab or for the motorcycle of respective scheme should not be insisted for any badge," the advisory to the states said.

A commercial vehicle's driver is required to display a 'badge' issued by the Commissioner along with the name of the authority which has granted an authorisation to drive a public service vehicle, with an identification number. These vehicles are meant to be used by tourists, corporate officials, business travellers and families on holidays and are generally being hired by people carrying domestic driving licence or IDPs, it said adding these private licence holders are not required to carry badges as required for commercial vehicles.

It clarified that no separate endorsement would be required for commercial vehicles like motorcycle without gear, motorcycle with gear, light motor vehicle (goods and passenger) and e-rickshaw and e-carts. It cited a judgement by the Supreme Court that "the requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to obtain the transport licence would arise in case of medium/heavy goods and passengers vehicle only." The communication mentioned: "No other vehicle will require any separate endorsement, even if they are used for commercial purposes." The ministry also asked the states to implement 'Rent a Motorcycle' scheme by granting licences to operators.

"Further, two-wheelers with licence under 'Rent a Motorcycle Scheme' be allowed to drive across the states on payment of relevant taxes," it said. The ministry had earlier notified guidelines for 'Rent a Cab' and 'Rent a Motorcycle' schemes.

