VTP Realty turns selling challenges into opportunity during COVID-19 lockdown using Sell.Do as a lead management partner

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The lockdown has affected all sectors in India. While some sectors like hospitality, aviation, restaurants, shopping malls and micro-finance have been affected severely, the real estate sector showcase more diverse trends. It is a testimony to VTP Realty's brand value and ability to proactively an execute strategy changes while maintaining a customer-centric approach in such a difficult period. VTP Realty achieves peak performance by selling 300 units while working remotely since the start of the lockdown.

The biggest impact on the real estate sector has felt by the lack of site visits, and a wait-and-watch mindset among buyers that has created inventory pileups and issues with sustained cash flow. However, VTP Realty is ahead of the curve again. VTP has gained excellent brand value over the years because they deliver properties that offer excellent build quality and design. their three-pillar philosophy of better design, better build and better care along with customers trust helps them make the impossible possible again and again. VTP properties offer maximum livable area with best-in-segment amenities that very few developers in Pune offer.

"Yes, the lockdown has affected everyone and how we do business. Despite the nationwide lockdown, we were able to achieve this feat by reimagining our strategy and using resources optimally. We turned selling challenges into an opportunity by switching from offline to online sales with innovative technology. It's the thinking that makes the difference and this has been the foundation for VTP's success," explained Sachin Bhandari, CEO, VTP Realty. "Our customers expect us to deliver beyond expectations and set higher benchmarks in the industry. Digitizing all our collateral and using interactive videos, online walkthroughs to give them the best virtual experience possible from the safety of their homes. Moreover, as a brand we must deliver to their expectations no matter what the operational challenges we face. Our sales and customer support teams have been very quick in adapting to the concept of selling virtually," said Bhandari, while speaking on strategy.

Sell.Do, is our lead management partner and has been very useful, more so in times of virtual sales, in tracking every customer engagement and response time. The system has been a valuable part of the delivery chain. "We are so proud to associate with VTP and the team that continues to be leaders of the industry. In a crisis- situation where real estate sales have slowed, VTP has thrived by quickly transforming into a virtual selling engine. Their customer-centric approach and ability to develop long-term relationships with the customers is the biggest reason for this success," explained Ketan Sabnis, CEO, Sell.Do.

Pune boasts of around 1000 plus developers and VTP Realty is among the most successful players in the region today. VTP enabled their sales teams with better technology from Sell.Do providing Lead Management and Marketing Automation. This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)