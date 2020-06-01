HMSI launches BS-VI CD 110 Dream motorcycle at Rs 62,729

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant CD 110 Dream bike in the country, with price starting at Rs 62,729 (ex-showroom). The next generation of Honda's most affordable motorcycle in India now comes with various added features like engine start/stop switch, longer seat and tubeless tyres.

"The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS-VI offers Honda's superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. Further strengthening company's BS-VI product portfolio in the market, the new CD 110 Dream will start arriving at sales network beginning this month, he added.