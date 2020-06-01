Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volatility is friend of long term investors in equity market: Motilal Oswal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:55 IST
Volatility is friend of long term investors in equity market: Motilal Oswal

Equity markets are likely to remain volatile till there is a semblance of normalcy returning even though volatility is the friend of long term investors, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Sharp correction and volatility also make stocks cheaper and attractive for long term investors, they said amid markets globally remaining volatile due to uncertainties rising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since February, markets have fallen sharply with the Sensex tanking over 7,000 points till date. March was the worst hit month as the index had plunged 8,828.8 points then. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections from March 25. "Till we see a semblance of normalcy returning, markets are likely to remain volatile. In such times of global volatility, retail investors should keep calm and not panic.

"Once the pandemic comes to an end, there will be a slow and gradual comeback of organisations to their normal operational level and growth will come in as systems are again put in place," Ajay Menon, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. He said major economic issues in the past have impacted the market, which has recovered over time.

"In fact, such sharp correction and volatility is the friend of long term investors as it makes good stocks cheaper and attractive. More stimulus measures are likely to be announced in the coming days as various governments have adopted a phased rollout approach. "Hence, we believe that these measures could potentially help in avoiding a hard economic landing (smoothen the economic slowdown impact in the near term)," Menon said.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India as well as many other countries have also significantly disrupted overall demand and economic activities. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at the brokerage firm said while the first round of the pandemic spread has caused havoc across large economies, there is a fear of a second wave and extended period of economic slowdown.

"The earnings season and the management commentaries so far also suggest more volatility and disruption in earnings ahead. "We expect the market direction to depend upon the spread and intensity of COVID-19 cases, development around vaccine and incremental government/ regulatory actions to restart the economy," he said.

According to him, investors should also track how soon economy is able to get back to normal and the situation on the banking NPAs/ moratoriums front. "Developments around the trade tensions between US and China are resurfacing and could be another risk to keep an eye upon," he added.

In the past crisis, Menon said that a combination of extreme fear and attractive valuations provided good foundation for healthy long-term equity returns. Thus, the best strategy for investors would be to accumulate good fundamental and quality stocks gradually over the next few weeks and months, he said, adding that markets may continue to remain volatile and any fall in near-term would be the time to become greedy.

The analyst also favoured use of a new model 'PHYGITAL', a mix of physical and digital approach, in their business to attract prospective investors and to service existing clients. "Good digital interface can prove to be a prompt vehicle to trade while a good counsellor ensures that wise investment decisions are taken. This certainly makes PHYGITAL model the need of the hour in broking," Menon said.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual no more - real Michelangelo awes again in Vatican Museums

If youve ever dreamed of being in the Sistine Chapel without feeling like you are craning your neck in a packed open-top tourist bus, now is your chance.The Vatican Museums re-opened to the public on Monday after being closed for nearly thr...

Swedish PM to appoint coronavirus inquiry before summer amid criticism

Sweden will launch an inquiry into the countrys handling of the pandemic before the summer, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a newspaper interview on Monday, amid growing criticism over nursing home deaths and the lack of testing. Lofve...

Coronavirus cases cross 20,000 mark in Delhi, Death toll climbs to 523

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000 mark on Monday while the death toll has risen to 523, authorities said. As many as 8,746 patients have recovered, while there are 11,565 active cases. In a bul...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining: Health Ministry

There has been a steady decline in Indias COVID-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, even as India recorded 230 dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020