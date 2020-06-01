Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares gain as recovery hopes boost cyclicals

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:54 IST
European shares gain as recovery hopes boost cyclicals

European shares rose on Monday, as signs of recovery for the continent's manufacturers prompted investors to continue snapping up cyclical stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index finished up 1.1%, holding at highest level since March 9 even as trading activity was dulled by market holidays for Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Norway.

Growth-sensitive sectors beaten up by the coronavirus crisis led the gains, with travel & leisure jumping 3%, while banks, miners and oil & gas companies rose between 2% and 2.6%. While factory activity still contracted sharply across Europe in May, purchasing managers said April lows had passed as governments began to ease the tough coronavirus-led lockdown measures.

After crashing to its lowest reading in the survey's nearly 22-year history in April, IHS Markit's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone rose to 39.4 from 33.4. "The current beta rotation is helping the overall market through increased breadth," analysts at J.P.Morgan Cazenove note.

But they cautioned the current move up in PMI will not end up building on itself "as the rebound is largely technical in nature." Investors also took relief as U.S. President Donald Trump left the Phase One trade deal intact even as he began the process of ending special treatment for Hong Kong in response to China's plans to impose new security legislation in the territory.

China has told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, sources told Reuters. Global markets kicked off June on a positive note, with the STOXX 600 recovering nearly 32% since March lows as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, easing lockdowns and expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank, set to meet on Thursday, helped improve risk appetite.

MasMovil surged 23.8% as buyout funds KKR, Cinven and Providence said they had made a 2.96 billion euro ($3.3 billion) board-backed bid for the Spanish telecoms operator. Italy's Mediobanca jumped 8.1% after billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio confirmed he had asked for green light from the European Central Bank to increase his stake in the company.

Primark-owner Associated British Foods gained 8% as it announced it was working to re-open all the fashion retailer's 153 stores in England on June 15. UK fashion brand Ted Baker reversed course to trade 4.1% higher as it rolled out plans to raise 95 million pounds ($117.84 million) through a stock issue to help it ride out the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bihar reports 138 fresh cases, 2 more deaths

With 138 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally reached 3,945 in Bihar on Monday while two persons died of the disease, taking the death toll to 23, the state health department said. A statement issued by the department said a casualty each was re...

India may operate special flight from S Africa to bring home stranded citizens

Indian nationals, who have been stranded in South Africa and the neighbouring Kingdom of Lesotho due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have the opportunity to get back home as India on Monday announced plans to operate a special flight later t...

With COVID-19 tests rising in Bengal, results getting delayed: officials

As the number of tests to confirm whether one is infected by novel coronavirus has increased manifold in West Bengal, results are also getting delayed under pressure, raising the chances of its transmission, officials of state health depart...

Pakistan prime minister defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his governments decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to live with the virus.Pakistan has rolled back almos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020