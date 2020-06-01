Left Menu
Japanese cos evince interest in making further investments in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:24 IST
Top Japanese companies on Monday evinced keen interest in making further investments in Haryana, a statement by the state government said here. A meeting via video conference, chaired jointly by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki, was organized by Japan External Trade Organization.

About 35 top Japanese investors and CEOs of Japanese companies participated in the meeting, the statement said. While describing Haryana as a favourite destination for foreign investors, a large number of leading Japanese companies, including Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Canon, Daiken, NEC Technologies, Mitsui, Unicharm, Munjal Kiriu, who already have their bases in the state, evinced keen interest in making further investments in Haryana by expanding their industrial units, it said.

Khattar shared various new initiatives taken by the state government to woo foreign investors, including allotment of land to manufacturing units on lease basis. "Adverse human, social, fiscal and economic impacts of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown measures unfolded every day. Like all governments across the world we tried our best to mitigate these," Khattar was quoted as saying in the statement.

"While we remained focused on ensuring no one slept hungry and on reducing the spread of the virus, we never saw this crisis as only a crisis, but as a great opportunity to reform," he said From March to May, the state government set up three new departments namely Department of MSMEs, Department of Housing for All, and Department of Citizen Resources Information. "Also, addressing the concern of high land prices, we have added a new investor friendly element of land allotment for manufacturing units on lease basis," the chief minister said.

Large number of Japanese companies are showing interest in investing in Haryana, "therefore, it becomes all the more important for us to maintain a continuous and effective dialogue", Khattar said. He said the state government has recently established separate departments for foreign cooperation, MSME sector for their help and continued support.

The chief minister advised the Japanese community to think about establishing supply chain and MSMEs with research and innovation in Haryana. Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Limited; Yasuyuki Murahashi, Chief Director General, Japan External Trade Organization, New Delhi; Masaki Morohoshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Sumitomo Corporation India Private Limited; Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Toshiharu Tsurumaru, Deputy Managing Director, Daikin Air Conditioning India Private Limited were among those who attended the meeting, the statement said.

