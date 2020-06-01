Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enhancement of turnover limit of MSME sector to help exporters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:39 IST
Enhancement of turnover limit of MSME sector to help exporters

The government's decision to increase the turnover limit for medium units from Rs 100 crore to Rs 250 crore will help infuse technology and promote automation in certain sectors and boost outbound shipments, according to exporters. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said that exclusion of exports turnover from total turnover will help in internationalisation of MSMEs and will bring their focus on exports.

"This will also benefit a lot of gems and jewellery companies, who would have breached the MSME criteria due to sheer cost of their inputs," he said in a statement. The cabinet on Monday approved further increasing the limit for medium manufacturing and service units to Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover.

The turnover with respect to exports will not be counted in the limits of turnover for any category of MSME units whether micro, small or medium. "The move is most pragmatic and will also infuse technology as in certain sectors margins are so low that enhancement in investment in plant and machinery would not have been of much use unless accompanied by increase in turnover limit to Rs 250 crore.

Such a move will also bring automation of certain processes which are required for competitive manufacturing," he added. Hailing the decisions on MSME sector, financial advisory firm Findoc Group MD Hemant Sood said that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and the highest employer of skilled labour.

"The decision by the government to allow listing of MSMEs will help them in longer term and become a growth engine for their revival," Sood said. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel also said that as the exporters' turnover depends upon the foreign exchange rates and since rupee value has continuously weakened for the last 10 years, the council had requested the government to remove the turnover criterion for defining MSMEs in the exports sector.

"Today's decision will propel India's exports and strengthen the MSME sector, which is the key to India becoming self-reliant. Further, the decisions to allow MSMEs get listed and the provision of distressed asset fund for MSMEs will give a major stimulus to the sector, job generation and revival of the economy," Sakthivel said. The enhancement in the investment and turnover limits for medium sized enterprises will help in increasing exports of textiles by making them more competitive in the global markets, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) said.

TEXPROCIL Chairman K V Srinivasan said this is a welcome decision as a large number of exporters in the textiles sector can now be classified as MSMEs under the new criteria and will be eligible to get all the benefits extended to the MSMEs including 5 per cent interest equalization scheme. He said that these decisions will lead to an increase in exports of textiles by making them more competitive in the global market, which in turn will lead to employment generation.  PTI RR MR MR

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

With COVID-19 tests rising in Bengal, results getting delayed: officials

As the number of tests to confirm whether one is infected by novel coronavirus has increased manifold in West Bengal, results are also getting delayed under pressure, raising the chances of its transmission, officials of state health depart...

Pakistan prime minister defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his governments decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to live with the virus.Pakistan has rolled back almos...

Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the worlds lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. The government agreed...

Pak's law minister resigns to represent govt in Supreme Court in case against judge

Pakistans law minister Farogh Naseem on Monday resigned to defend the government in the Supreme Court in a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Naseem, who belong to Karachi, will appear on behalf of the government that last year filed a cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020