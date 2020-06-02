Left Menu
Mindteck Announces Key Project Win

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:16 IST
Bengaluru, IndiaBusiness Wire India Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, has been awarded a high-value, full development project from a US-based semiconductor equipment manufacturing client. The client focuses on delivering next-generation semiconductor solutions. This win follows the successful execution and delivery of a three-month system study phase for the same project which initiated the new client relationship during the fourth quarter of last year. Mr. Arup Banerjee, Senior Vice President – Global Delivery and Practices, said: “I am truly proud of the way our team worked so well together to make this happen. The scope of the project encompasses the design and development of a common cluster tool controller software framework for their new and existing products, as well as the development of control application for three of their existing tools. In total, there will be 33 modules to develop. We look forward to getting started to bring about a successful outcome.” Commenting on the win, Mr. Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “We are extremely delighted about this project win. It is yet another testament of our valued niche knowledge gaining recognition from key leaders of the semiconductor industry.” The project, which will be fully managed by Mindteck’s team and executed in two phases, is due for final delivery by mid-2021.

About Mindteck Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The company’s legacy expertise in Embedded Systems, Enterprise Applications and Testing, complement Analytics, Cloud, IoT, and Automation solutions to ensure clients’ R&D and technology investments are maximized. Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. The company is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE: MINDTECK). Office Locations: India, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Bahrain, United Kingdom, United States and Canada. Development Centers: Singapore and India (Kolkata and Bengaluru). Founding Member: ‘The Atlas of Economic Complexity’ for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University. Website: www.mindteck.com PWR PWR

