PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:16 IST
NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

State-owned power giant NTPC said it has started the process for recruiting a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its electricity distribution business. Last week NTPC had announced its plan to foray into electricity distribution business and also offered to acquire 51 per stake in two utilities of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) in Delhi.

In a letter to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), NTPC had said it has learnt that ADAG wants to divest its 51 per cent stake in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), and the company is keen on acquiring the distribution assets. This assumes significance because NTPC is primarily power-generation company.

"NTPC is looking for a dynamic experienced professional as CEO of distribution business," the company said in an advertisement. While the upper age limit of an applicant is 55, he or she must be holder of a degree in mechanical/electrical engineering from a recognised university or institution.

In terms of experience, the applicant should have 25 years of experience including in-depth exposure of distribution business, besides experience of developing and expanding business, exposure on profit and loss account, and knowledge of commercial aspects of power industry, electricity regulations and related aspects of distribution business. The appointment shall be on a fixed-term basis for a period of three years and the last date to submit entries is June 15, 2020.

NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, is India's largest power conglomerate with an installed capacity of 62,110 MW. The company has an ambitious plan to attain a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032..

