JSW Steel reports crude steel production at 12.48 lakh tonnes in May

JSW Steel, the flagship business of 14 billion dollar JSW Group, on Tuesday reported crude steel production of 12.48 lakh tonnes in May, marking a growth of 122 per cent from 5.63 lakh tonnes in the previous month. The production had totalled 14.53 lakh tonnes in May 2019.

Flat-rolled products totalled 9.05 lakh tonnes in May this year, up 163 per cent from 3.44 lakh tonnes sequentially, and 10.17 lakh tonnes in May last year. Long rolled products marked a jump of 124 per cent to 2 lakh tonnes from 89,000 tonnes in the previous month and 3.58 lakh tonnes in May 2019.

JSW Steel said it ramped up capacity utilisation in May to an average of 83 per cent from 38 per cent in the month of April. "The company is aiming to improve capacity utilisation gradually in the coming months," it said in a statement. (ANI)