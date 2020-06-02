Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt increases tenure of coking coal supply for non-regulated sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:57 IST
Govt increases tenure of coking coal supply for non-regulated sector

The government has increased the tenure of coking coal supply to up to 30 years under the coal linkage granted in auction for non-regulated sector like steel. The development comes at a time when Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic fuel output, is connecting with non-regulated sector for domestic coal which is available in abundance in the country.

"The government has now approved revised tenure for the coking coal linkage in the non-regulated sector linkage auction. It has been approved that the coking coal linkage in the non-regulated sector linkage auction may be granted for a tenure up to 30 years," the coal ministry said in a letter to CIL on Monday. Laying down the guidelines for auction of coal linkages of non-regulated sector, the policy provided that "the tenure of new Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs) may be as decided by Ministry of Coal subject to a maximum of 15 years", the ministry said.

Thus, the policy for auction of linkages of non-regulated sector stands modified, the ministry said asking CIL to take further action accordingly. The country on the one hand has abundance of domestic coal, while on the other hand there is a slump in demand of the dry fuel. To boost coal demand, the government has announced a slew of measures like increased supply for linkage consumers.

It has also announced several relief measures for CIL consumers, including the power sector. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier written to state chief ministers asking them not to import the dry fuel and take the domestic supply from CIL.

The Centre had also asked generating companies, including NTPC, Tata Power, Reliance Power to reduce the import of the dry fuel for blending purposes and replace it with domestic coal..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

25 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, count reaches 1,830

With 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Asias most populated slum area -- Dharavi -- on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in the area has reached 1,830. 25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbais Dharavi area toda...

IIT Roorkee researchers develop anti-microbial nanocoating system for PPE to tackle COVID-19

A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee has developed a nanocoating system to be used for face masks and personal protective equipment PPE for reducing the transmission risk of COVID-19. This coating has been tested to effectively kill pathoge...

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Indias government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients.Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug t...

Majority of Indians willing to take personal loans to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Survey

Nearly 82 percent of Indians believe that disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have severely impacted their financial condition and a majority of them will now have to go for personal loans to meet their cash requirement, a survey sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020