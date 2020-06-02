IndiGo posts Rs 871 cr quarterly loss

InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 870.8 crore in the three months ended March. The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo had a profit after tax of Rs 595.8 crore in the year-ago period.

In the latest March quarter, revenue from operations rose to Rs 8,299.1 crore. "Closure of flight operations during national lockdown on account of COVID-19 significantly impacted revenue for the quarter," it said in a regulatory filing.